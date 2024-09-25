MUDA scam case: Special Court orders Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

MUDA scam case: A special court in Bengaluru today (September 25) has passed an order for investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the competent authority in Karnataka Lokyukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Karnataka Lokayukta's Mysuru district police will investigate the MUDA scam and submit the report in three months.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi by MUDA.

The High Court had also vacated its August 19 interim order directing the Special Court for People's Representatives to defer the decision on complaints against the Chief Minister, giving the green signal for ordering a probe.

It had dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's August 16 order granting approval for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

Major setback to CM Siddaramaiah