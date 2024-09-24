Will Siddaramaiah resign after HC order in MUDA scam? Here's what Karnataka CM said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday refused to resign from his post after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval on conducting an investigation in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. He said HD Kumarswamy is on bail and PM Modi has made him a minister at the Center -- the BJP and JDS should answer this first.

Siddaramaiah says not scared of conspiracy

The chief minister also added that he is not scared of the BJP and JD(S) conspiracy and will discuss with legal experts and ministers how to fight this.

CM Siddaramaiah went on to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) will not succeed in destabilising the Congress government.

Siddaramaiah to discuss this with legal experts

"They might have succeeded in the past, but not this time. It is not a prosecution. I will discuss with legal experts & ministers how to fight this, and take a further call. We will not be scared of BJP and JD(S) conspiracy, as well as that of the Governor's office. People have blessed us. I have their blessing. I also have the high command and party leaders backing me," he said.

The Karnataka CM further said that all the MLA leaders and workers of the Congress high command have stood by him and encouraged him to continue the fight.

"BJP and JDS have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice. Throughout my 40 years of political life, I have faced such revenge and conspiracy politics and I have been winning with the strength of the blessings and wishes of the people of the state," he said.

Karnataka HC dismisses Siddaramaiah's petition

Earlier in the day, Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for conducting an investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

Karnataka BJP on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation after the High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for an investigation against him in a site allotment case.

The party's state chief B Y Vijayendra noted that the HC has ruled that the Governor’s permission is as per law.

“I request the Chief Minister to keep aside his charges against the Governor, respect the High Court order and, since there are allegations that your (Chief Minister’s) family is involved in the MUDA (site allotment) scam, you should respectfully resign your position as Chief Minister,” he told reporters here.

The Governor on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions submitted to him by complainants Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna. On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor's order.