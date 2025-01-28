Karnataka: Man ends life alleging torture by wife in Hubli, leaves shocking suicide note behind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A tragic case of alleged domestic abuse has emerged from Karnataka's Hubli where a man ended his life, leaving behind a disturbing suicide note. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Petaru Golapally who alleged harassment by his wife behind his death. The incident occurred in the Chamundeshwari Nagar region when the victim's family had gone to visit a church on Sunday (January 26), police said.

Golapally, who worked at a private company, claimed in the note that he was driven to this step due to relentless torture by his wife. Notably, his death has drawn comparisons to the tragic Atul Subhash case in Bengaluru a few months ago, raising concerns about domestic disputes and mental health issues.

The note revealed Golapally's deep anguish, as he wrote, "Daddy, I am sorry," and accused his wife of physical and emotional abuse. He alleged, "My wife beats me. She wants to kill me."

What shocked everyone further was Golapally’s unusual last wish as he asked his parents to inscribe on his coffin and tombstone that his death was caused by his wife’s cruelty. "My death because of my wife’s torture," Golapally wrote in his suicide note. Honouring his request, the family made the note public and detailed the troubled relationship between Golapally and his wife, highlighting the abuse he allegedly endured.

Meanwhile, the Ashok Nagar Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Similar incident in Bengaluru

In a similar kind of incident, a 34-year-old techie had ended his life alleging harassment by his wife. The victim was identified as Atul Subhash who had left behind a 24-page note detailing prolonged emotional distress. According to police, the note cited marital issues, multiple legal cases, and alleged harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh. Subhash's body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, on December 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: AI engineer suicide case: FIR filed against Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife and 3 others