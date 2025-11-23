Man dies of sudden heart attack inside shop in Karnataka's Mandya district | Video Karnataka: Erannaiah was inside a clothing shop when he suddenly became unwell and collapsed onto a table. The shopkeeper, who was on a phone call, did not initially realize the severity of the situation. Once he noticed what had happened, he quickly summoned help from a bystander nearby.

A sudden and tragic incident occurred in Halagur town of Malavalli taluk in Karnataka's Mandya district when a 58-year-old man named Erannaiah from Hullagala village suffered a fatal heart attack inside a shop. The entire incident was captured by the shop’s CCTV camera on November 21 (Friday).

Incident details

Erannaiah had gone to the shop to purchase clothes when he suddenly felt unwell while standing inside. He collapsed onto a table inside the store. The shopkeeper, who was talking on the phone at the time, was initially unaware of the seriousness of the situation.

Upon noticing, he immediately called for assistance. A bystander nearby was called, but despite efforts to rush Erannaiah to the nearest hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Karnataka Minister earlier stresses lifestyle changes to prevent heart attacks

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has urged the public earlier not to panic over reports suggesting a rise in heart attack cases in the state. He emphasized that key preventive measures such as regular exercise, practicing pranayama, maintaining a balanced diet, ensuring timely sleep, and managing stress can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease.

Current heart disease statistics and public concerns

Responding to Congress member Dinesh Gooligowda in the Legislative Council, Patil said statistics show no substantial increase in heart-related cases compared to previous years. On average, heart ailments constitute about five to six percent of total cases, a trend that remains steady this year. He urged people not to let isolated incidents fuel fear.

Major risk factors identified

The Minister earlier highlighted sedentary lifestyles, stress, obesity, alcohol consumption, smoking, drug abuse, and family history as the primary contributors to heart disease in Karnataka. Contrary to speculation, he noted there is no evidence linking post-Covid conditions directly to an increase in cardiac issues.

Government initiatives for improved cardiac care

Patil announced that the government has mandated the establishment of super-speciality hospitals in all district government hospitals. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the compulsory setup of these advanced facilities, with several districts already operational.

Expansion of cardiac care facilities

Currently, super-speciality hospitals operate at the Jayadeva Institutes in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Hubballi. New units in Bagalkote, Yadgir, and Raichur are expected to become functional soon, with plans to inaugurate facilities in Bidar, Koppal, and Belagavi within the next three months. Trauma centres will also be developed alongside these hospitals to enhance emergency care.