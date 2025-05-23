Man behind Instagram account posting non-consensual photos of women on Bengaluru Metro arrested A page named metro_chicks with more than 5,000 followers on Instagram frequently uploaded videos of women on the Bengaluru Metro without their consent.

Bengaluru:

The individual allegedly responsible for operating the Instagram account that shared unauthorised photos of women commuters on the Bengaluru metro has been taken into custody, according to police sources.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday, and the suspect behind the account named Bangalore Metro Clicks (@metro_chicks) was detained on Friday for questioning. The account featured numerous images and videos of women travelling on Bengaluru’s metro system, both inside trains and on platforms, and had garnered more than 5,000 followers before being reported.

The matter came to light after a user on social media platform X raised concerns and tagged Bengaluru Police, prompting authorities to act. Following the complaint, an FIR was filed, the images were removed, and the Instagram account was eventually taken down.

Police stated that none of the women shown in the posts appeared to be aware that they were being photographed. The case has been registered under charges of voyeurism and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

"Regarding an Instagram page that uploaded photos and videos of women metro travellers without their knowledge or consent, a case has been filed at Banashankari police station," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, deputy commissioner of police (South), as quoted by PTI.