Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidates for 14 seats to start filing nominations in Karnataka from tomorrow

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The state convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll management committee in Karnataka, V Sunil Kumar, said on Saturday (March 30) that the party candidates from the state will begin filing their nominations for the April 26 elections from today (March 31) onwards.

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The results will be out on June 4. Speaking to reporters here, Sunil Kumar said that the candidates for the 14 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka that will go to the polls on April 26 will be accompanied by top leaders of the state BJP and JD(S) during the nomination filing process.

Accordingly, Bengaluru Central candidate P.C. Mohan will file his nomination on Sunday. He is likely to be accompanied by former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, and Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, among others.

Roadshow in Karnataka

The party will also hold a roadshow from Banappa Park to the BBMP office, Sunil Kumar said. Yaduveer Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu, will file his nomination on April 3, accompanied by state BJP President BY Vijayendra, former CM and JD(S) state President HD Kumaraswamy, and BJP MP Pratap Simha, among others.

The same day, Chamarajanagar candidate Balaraj and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru nominee Kota Srinivas Poojari will also file their nominations. Tumakuru BJP candidate V Somanna will also file his nomination on April 3, accompanied by Yediyurappa, R Ashoka, MLA Janardhana Reddy, former ministers Sriramulu, and JC Madhuswamy, among others.

On April 4, Captain Brijesh Chowta will submit his nomination in Mangaluru for the Dakshina Kannada Seat.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law and BJP candidate CN Manjunath will also submit his nomination for the high-profile Bengaluru Rural seat on April 4 (Thursday), accompanied by state BJP President Vijayendra, Kumaraswamy, R Ashoka and others.

Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya will also file his nomination on April 4 in the presence of Yediyurappa, Pralhad Joshi, R Ashoka and others. Former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajol will file his nomination from Chitradurga on April 4, while ex-minister K Sudhakar will submit his nomination for the Chikkaballapur seat on the same day.

