Two leopards spotted in north Bengaluru, forest officials confirm presence | VIDEO

Two leopards have been spotted in the Bengaluru Urban Range, specifically in the North sub-division, over the past few days. Forest officials have confirmed the presence of the big cats in the Shivakotte Gram Panchayat area and surrounding villages.

Shivappa Hossamani, Range Forest Officer for Bengaluru Urban, stated that authorities are closely tracking the leopards’ movements and have issued a public advisory urging residents to stay alert. “We are conducting awareness programs to educate locals on precautionary measures. Experts have also been brought in to guide residents on how to respond if they encounter a leopard,” he said.

Increased vigilance and capture attempts

"The forest department has intensified the night patrols and installed cages to capture the leopards to ensure public safety; however, the animals have remained elusive so far," Hossamani noted.

A video widely circulated in local WhatsApp groups showed two leopards roaming near Ramagondanahalli. Surveillance footage from a residential complex captured the big cats wandering near a parking lot on the night of January 23.

Additionally, reports of a leopard sighting in Electronics City surfaced recently. However, after an investigation, officials confirmed that the animal spotted was a wild cat, not a leopard.

Past Leopard sightings in Bengaluru

Earlier, a leopard was sighted on the Infosys campus in Mysuru, prompting the company to apply precautionary measures. Employees were instructed to work from home for the day, and activities at the Infosys Global Education Centre, affecting nearly 4,000 trainees, were disrupted.

The Banashankari area, which borders forested land, has also seen frequent leopard sightings due to rapid urban expansion. Residents of nearby apartment complexes often report such encounters, keeping forest officials on high alert.

Authorities continue to watch the situation closely, urging residents to report any sightings and follow safety guidelines.

