Bengaluru to face water crisis soon as groundwater levels drop dangerously low, residents brace for crisis

Bengaluru: Attention Bengaluru residents. The city in peripheral areas is likely to face a worrying water crisis this summer with groundwater levels predicted to drop dangerously low in February and worsen by March and April. The predictions have been done as part of a comprehensive study conducted by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) this week stated that the groundwater levels in 80 wards in the periphery of the city are expected to plunge by 20-25 metres and added that the decline is expected to begin in February.

The survey shows that 80 critical wards, including K R Puram and Mahadevapura, are particularly vulnerable as the groundwater levels in some regions expected to decline by 20–25 metres.

Even as the study highlights concerning projections, experts say they are not surprised, as they have been sounding the alarm for years.

As per the recent survey, Bengaluru’s dependence on borewells is estimated at around 800 million litres per day (MLD) as experts stress the need to halt unscientific borewell drilling which drains groundwater.

The experts also called for the immediate revival of existing borewells and emphasise the need to implement rainwater harvesting strategies ahead of the monsoon in April and May.

List of areas at risk of water crisis

The areas that are likely to be affected by the water crisis include Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar, and Jakkur as these areas heavily rely on borewells, drawing approximately 800 million litres of water daily, as per the report.

What is action plan to address water crisis

To address Bengaluru’s water scarcity, the BWSSB formed a special task force, including IISc scientists and groundwater experts. The board over six months analysed water supply data to create a sustainable action plan.

Local residents brace for water crisis

Looking at the possible water crisis, Dr Ram Prasath Manohar of BWSSB has urged residents in high-risk wards to reduce reliance on borewells and shift to Cauvery water connections, especially with the increased availability under the Cauvery Stage V project. Residents in these areas are getting ready to face the water crisis.

Water levels projected to decline in areas:

Central Bengaluru: 5 metres

CMC areas: 10-15 metres

110 villages: 20-25 metres