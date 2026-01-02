Leopard, unborn cubs die due to suspected quarrying blast near Bengaluru; Karnataka government orders probe The Karnataka government has swung into action following the incident, with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordering a comprehensive probe. Khandre accepted that as per initial findings, it could be assumed that the leopard died due to a blast triggered by illegal mining.

Bengaluru:

A leopard and her three unborn cubs were killed in a blast linked to illegal mining in a forest in the Basavanatara forest near Karnataka's Kaggalipura, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has claimed. As per the allegations made by saffron party's ST Somashekar, who is an MLA from the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency, a large stone was found near the female leopard's body, which hints that a blast was responsible for its death.

The incident happened on December 27. The forest officials, however, have launched a probe to ascertain what caused the death of the pregnant leopard.

"I have alerted forest officials in this regard," said Somashekar, seeking strict action from the Director of Mines and Geology over illegal mining in the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency.

Karnataka government swings into action

The Karnataka government has swung into action following the incident, with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordering a comprehensive probe. Khandre accepted that as per initial findings, it could be assumed that the leopard died due to a blast triggered by illegal mining.

"During patrolling in the Basavanatara forest area of the Kaggalipura range, the carcass of a leopard was found on December 27, 2025, in survey no: 51. Preliminary assessment revealed that the 3-4-year-old female leopard had died two to three days earlier," he said, adding that three cubs were found inside the womb of the leopard during post-mortem.

The Karnataka forest minister said he has asked top officials, including the principal chief conservator of forests and the chief wildlife warden, to take conduct a thorough probe and take immediate action, adding that first information report (FIR) has also been registered in this regard.

"In view of the serious allegations made by Somashekar, directions have been given to conduct a comprehensive investigation into whether mining activity is taking place within the forest area and to initiate action as per rules against those responsible for the death of the wildlife," he said.