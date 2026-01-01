Most voters in Karnataka trust EVMs, believe elections are free and fair, finds new survey The survey, which covered 5,100 respondents across 102 Assembly constituencies in the administrative divisions of Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru, was conducted by Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar.

A study by a Karnataka government agency found that the majority of respondents across all four administrative divisions in the state believe that elections in India are conducted freely and fairly and that EVM's deliver accurate results. The findings are part of a study titled “Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – Evaluation of Endline Survey of Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) of Citizens”, published by Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority (KMEA). The survey report dated August 2025 was recently made public.

The KMEA functions under the Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department and is the state’s apex institution for promoting evidence-based policymaking. The study was commissioned to assess the impact of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme implemented by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka.

Survey covers 5,100 respondents across 102 constituencies

The survey, which covered 5,100 respondents across 102 Assembly constituencies in the administrative divisions of Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru, was conducted by Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar.

According to the report, 91.31 per cent of respondents across divisions agreed that elections in India are conducted freely and fairly, including 6.76 per cent who expressed neutral views. "Confidence was strongest in Kalaburagi division, where 84.67 per cent agreed and 10.19 per cent strongly agreed, followed by Belagavi division with 69.62 per cent agreeing and 19.24 per cent strongly agreeing. Mysuru division also showed high confidence, with 72.08 per cent agreeing and 15.

08 per cent strongly agreeing," it said.

The Congress government has decided to bring back ballot papers for local body polls, citing “lack of trust” in the EVMs. In fact, the survey stated that more citizens trusted the EVMs, from 77.9% in 2023 to 83.61% now.

95.75% voters said they voted in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Of the 5,100 respondents, 95.75% said they voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “Among 4,272 respondents who were included in the voter's list, a majority (95.44%) of respondents across all divisions confirmed that their names were correctly listed,” the survey stated.

The survey was carried out by Mysuru-based GRAAM (Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement). The survey found “a significant proportion of respondents” believed the influence of money in elections is increasing, “with 44.9% agreeing and 4.65% strongly agreeing overall.”

Women’s voting autonomy

Of the 5,100 respondents, 56% were women. The survey found a mixed opinion on whether or not women had to consult male members or elders before voting. “Overall, 34.57% agreed and 3.14% strongly agreed with this view, while a larger proportion disagreed (37.86%) or strongly disagreed (13.78%)," it said.

The findings of the study assume significance amid the Congress' campaign against ‘vote chori’ (vote theft), led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, targeting the ruling BJP-led government at the Centre and the Election Commission of India.

Also, the survey comes at a time the Karnataka government has proposed holding all the future panchayat and urban local body polls in the state using ballot paper, citing alleged erosion of public confidence in Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

