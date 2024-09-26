Follow us on Image Source : X Leopard spotted in Bengaluru's Electronic city captured

Forest officials said a four-year-old male leopard was caught in a trap in Electronic city area over a week after it was spotted roaming in the tech hub on Wednesday.

After a CCTV footage of the leopard crossing a flyover near a toll plaza went viral, the residents of Electronic city were put on high alert. Ever since the animal was spotted, the forest officials were on toes trying to capture the big elusive cat.

"We laid a trap for the past four to five days. However, it did not fall into it. Since two days, we had erected 'Tumkur trap cage' (which is like a big enclosure) so, leopard would walk in with its big tail inside the cage and get trapped inside the big enclosure. That is how we caught the leopard on Tuesday night," Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Bengaluru Urban Ravindra Kumar said.

According to officials, the leopard was caught in an open area in Electronic city, where the trap was laid. The leopard is healthy and has been shifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park from where it will be released later.

Electronics City, a major hub housing numerous IT and BT companies and providing employment to thousands, was on high alert. The local authorities and forest department officials actively searched for the leopard, following its recent sighting in the Jigani area last week. There is speculation that the leopard seen on Tuesday could be the same one observed in Jigani.