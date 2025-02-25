Karnataka: Two, including a police constable, arrested for allegedly raping a minor rape survivor As per the information, the 17-year-old victim lived in the Bommanahalli police station limits. During this time, she became acquainted with her neighbour, Vicky, a married man. Vicky lured the minor by promising marriage, allegedly raped her, and assaulted her.

The Bengaluru Police have arrested a Police Constable for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Girl, who is a rape survivor. According to the Police, the survivor came to file a complaint and was allegedly raped under the pretence of receiving help.

The Bommanahalli Police has also arrested another accused and sent both of them to jail, based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother. The arrested accused include Arun, a constable serving at the Bommanahalli police station, and Vicky, a friend of the victim.

The distressed minor confided in her mother. Following this, the victim's mother filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police. During the process of complaint and inquiry, constable Arun befriended the survivor. He assured her of justice and also promised to find her a job. In December, he lured her to a hotel in Bangalore, He mixed drugs into a liquor bottle, made her consume it, and then allegedly raped her.

He then allegedly threatened her, stating that if she informed anyone, he had private videos of her and would circulate them on social media. Police have registered a case against both accused under the POCSO Act 2012 (U-4.6.10.12.15) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (U/s-64(1),64(2)(a).351(3)).

Since the crime took place within the jurisdiction of the accused, the case was transferred to Bommanahalli police. Both the accused were sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail.

Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, "Its a an unfortunate incident, once the incident came to light, the constable was arrested and has been booked under POCSO for allegedly raping a minor girl."

(With ANI Inputs)