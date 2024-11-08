Karnataka: Three-storey building collapses in Kolar's Bangarapet city | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: Three-storey building collapses in Kolar's Bangarapet city.

Karnataka: A three-storey building collapsed near Dandu Road in Bangarapet city of Kolar district on Friday. According to Bangarapet police, "A three storey building belonging to an individual identified as Raj Kumar collapsed during the renovation of the ground floor. Three families in the house were evacuated by the fire brigade personnel."

A complaint has been registered in the case, said police. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited.