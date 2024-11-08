Friday, November 08, 2024
     
Karnataka: Three-storey building collapses in Kolar's Bangarapet city | VIDEO

Karnataka: The police said that the house had been abandoned for the past two months. Adding further, the officials said that the building collapse caused damages to the compound of the private school in the area.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Kolar
Updated on: November 08, 2024 14:47 IST
Karnataka news, Three storey building collapses in Kolar, Karnataka building collapse, Bangarapet ci
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: Three-storey building collapses in Kolar's Bangarapet city.

Karnataka: A three-storey building collapsed near Dandu Road in Bangarapet city of Kolar district on Friday. According to Bangarapet police, "A three storey building belonging to an individual identified as Raj Kumar collapsed during the renovation of the ground floor. Three families in the house were evacuated by the fire brigade personnel."

A complaint has been registered in the case, said police. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

