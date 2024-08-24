Karnataka: Chargesheet filed against Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault and rape case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prajwal Revanna.

Karnataka news: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a chargesheet against the former Member of Parliament (MP) Prajwal Revanna for rape and his father and MLA HD Revanna for sexual harassment.

The SIT, which is probing four cases against Prajwal, said the over 2,000-page charge sheet comprises the statements of about 150 witnesses. The charge sheet, submitted in a special court for public representatives, pertains to one of the cases involving alleged sexual assault on a domestic help of the family.

Chargesheet filed against Revanna

The chargesheet is 2,144 pages against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault case.

Further, expert opinion was taken before filing the charge sheet, the SIT said. While the MLA Revanna, who is son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, has been charged with section 354 and 354 (A) of the IPC, his 33-year-old son Prajwal has been booked under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 354, 354(A) and 354(B) of the IPC.

When was 1st complaint registered?

The first complaint against the father-son duo was registered based on a complaint by the domestic help at their residence. The victim, who was also a relative of the MLA's wife Bhavani, alleged that she was sexually harassed multiple times.

Prajwal had contested the recent Lok Sabha election as an NDA candidate from Hassan and lost. Ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, a huge cache of explicit videos emerged on social media showing many women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal.

Following this, the Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary sought an inquiry and wrote to the Congress government, which then ordered an investigation.

