Karnataka: RSS gets permission to hold march in Kharge's home turf for centenary celebration

Bengaluru:

The Yadgir district administration on Friday granted permission for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebration march in Karnataka's Gurmitkal. The authorities gave permission after a comprehensive review of route and security arrangements. However, 10 conditions have been attached to the permission.

Notably, Gurmitkal is the stronghold and home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge represented this seat as MLA eight times in the past.

The permission for the march was sought by Bassappa Sanjanol, District Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, through an application on October 23.

The police have granted permission for the procession to pass through Samrat Circle, APMC Circle, Hanuman Temple, Marathawadi, Police Station Road, Milan Chowk, and Sihineeru Bavi Market Main Road, before ending at Ram Nagar.

It has also warned that if any of the rules are broken, legal action will be taken against the organisers.

The RSS faced several hurdles before finally getting permission for the event.

Priyank Kharge seeks ban on RSS activities

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, recently wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on RSS activities in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public spaces.

"An organisation called the RSS has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," he wrote in his letter.

