Karnataka: Mysuru City Corporation proposes to name road after CM Siddharamaiah, draws flakes from opposition

A proposal to name a road in Mysuru after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has drawn flakes from the opposition. The Janata Dal (Secular) JDS has said that Siddaramaiah is corrupt and is facing trial in court.

In a post on social media platform X, the opposition party said that the Mysore Municipal Corporation has no elected board and the officials are appointed by the state government who are proposing to name a road after Siddaramaiah to return the favour.

JSD wrote, "The decision of the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation to name the KRS Road in the historic city of Mysore as "Siddaramaiah Arogya Marg" is condemnable. The accused A1, who illegally obtained a site in Muda and cheated, is facing trial in the court and Lokayukta."

MCC official returning favour: JDS

JDS further said, "There is no elected board in the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation. The officials appointed by the government have decided to name the road after Siddaramaiah to repay his debt." JDS added. JDS further iterated, "Naming a road after the corrupt Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has swallowed up Muda, is a betrayal and insult not only to the historic city of Mysore but also to the entire state."

What Mysuru Municipal Corporation proposal is?

Notably, the Mysuru City Corporation proposed to rename the road between Sri Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy Temple Circle and Royal Inn Junction at Metagalli as Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga. A 30-day time seeking suggestions from the public was also sought.

However, the proposal has sparked criticism. JDS is giving the rationale that Siddaramaiah is facing trial in the case related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam so how could the road be named after him?