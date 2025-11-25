Karnataka Lokayukta conducts raids on 10 officials, seizes cash, gold and property deeds The Karnataka Lokayukta carried out simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of 10 government officials in Mysore and other districts, seizing property documents worth crores, gold ornaments, and large sums of cash.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of 10 government officials early Tuesday morning, uncovering property deeds worth crores, gold ornaments, and large sums of cash. The actions were part of an investigation into cases of disproportionate assets.

Targeted officials and locations

The raids targeted senior and mid-level officials across multiple departments in Karnataka. Those implicated include:

Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hootgalli Municipality, Mysore

Puttswami C, Chief Accounts Officer, Town Municipality, Mandya

Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, Upper Krishna Project, Bidar

Subhash Chandra, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Karnataka University, Dharwad

Satish, Senior Veterinary Inspector, Primary Veterinary Clinic, Hubli, Dharwad

Shekhappa, Executive Engineer, Project Director Office, Haveri

Kumarswamy P, Office Superintendent, Regional Transport Office, Electronic City, Bengaluru

Lakshmipati CN, First Grade Assistant, SIMS Medical College, Shivamogga

Prabhu J, Assistant Director, Agriculture Sales Depot, APMC, Davangere

Girish DM, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Mysore-Madikeri

Seizures and evidence

During the raids, authorities reportedly seized:

Property documents worth several crores

Large quantities of cash

Gold ornaments

Lokayukta sources stated that further details regarding the results of the raids would be made public once the investigation is complete.

Investigation into disproportionate assets

The action forms part of a wider crackdown on officials suspected of holding assets disproportionate to their declared income. Early reports suggest that the Lokayukta team conducted raids at multiple locations simultaneously to prevent the concealment of evidence.

Officials said that the findings from the raids will be analyzed to determine further legal action against the accused. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional updates are expected once all raids and assessments are complete.

Earlier in October, the Karnataka Lokayukta uncovered Rs 38.10 crore in disproportionate assets (DA) allegedly held by 12 state government officials. The haul included Rs 24.34 crore in immovable assets, crores worth of movable assets such as jewels, and Rs 1.20 crore in cash, with one official in Bidar district found to possess Rs 83.09 lakh in cash.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 48 locations across Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Bidar, Udupi, Bagalkot, and Hassan..