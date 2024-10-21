Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault and rape case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna

Sexual assault case: The Karnataka High Court on Monday (October 21) dismissed the bail plea of former Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna in a rape and sexual assault case, a month after Justice Nagaprasanna's court, which was hearing the case, reserved its verdict on the matter. Revanna has three cases of sexual harassment and rape registered against him.

Karnataka HC reserved verdict on September 19

Earlier on September 19, the Karnataka High Court had reserved its verdict on the bail plea of the former MP. A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna earlier heard arguments on Revanna's application in the first case and two anticipatory bail pleas related to subsequent complaints.

During the hearing, the court directed the advocates to avoid mentioning the victims' names and, instead, point out specific details in the case documents.

Background and arrest

The 33-year-old politician, who lost his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in June, was arrested by SIT officials upon his return from Germany on May 31. He had departed for Germany on April 27, a day after the polling in Hassan. A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT.

Earlier, a 'Blue Corner Notice' was issued by Interpol, prompted by a request from the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking information on Revanna's whereabouts. His arrest relates to cases filed in Holenarasipura, Hassan district, on April 28, including allegations of sexually harassing a former maid and charges of rape.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls there on April 26. The JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

As investigations continue, the judiciary and law enforcement agencies are expected to pursue the case diligently to ascertain the facts and uphold justice in light of the serious allegations against the former MP.

Prajwal’s brother JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna was also arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with forceful unnatural sex cases lodged by the JD (S) male workers. Their father HD Revanna, a JD (S) MLA, was jailed and released on conditional bail. Mother Bhavani Revanna is also out on conditional bail in connection with a kidnap case linked to the sex video scandal.

Cases against Prajwal Revanna

In the first case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan on April 28, Revanna is accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and local MLA, H D Revanna, is the primary accused.

The second case against Prajwal Revanna was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1 after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat accused him of repeatedly raping her.

The third case pertains to the rape of a woman in her 60s from Mysuru's K R Nagara, who was also a domestic help. The victim's son had initially filed a kidnap case, alleging abduction of his mother, at the K R Nagar police station on May 2. In this kidnap case, the SIT had arrested H D Revanna, who is currently out on bail, and had questioned Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna, who has got anticipatory bail.

The fourth case was registered against Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of sexual harassment, on June 12 at cyber crime police station of CID in Bengaluru. In this case, he has been booked for sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation, and violation of privacy under the IT Act. The complainant in this case is a woman, who was allegedly sexually harassed over a video call.

