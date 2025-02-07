Karnataka HC to announce verdict on MUDA case involving CM Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa's POCSO charges today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CM Siddaramaiah and BS Yediyurappa

The Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Friday regarding a writ petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, seeking the transfer of the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) site allocation case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case involves allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, specifically regarding the illegal allocation of 14 sites to his wife, Parvati BM, by MUDA. The matter has been under judicial review for several hearings, and today’s decision is expected to provide clarity on whether the case will be handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

In a separate case, the High Court is also poised to announce its ruling on a petition filed by BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa has sought the dismissal of a criminal case lodged against him, which involves charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case dates back to March 14 of last year when the mother of a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging that Yeddyurappa had sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting at his residence in Dollars Colony on February 2. The allegations led to the registration of a criminal case against the former Chief Minister, who now seeks to have the charges dropped.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who has been overseeing both cases, has reserved his judgment and is expected to deliver the verdict today. These high-profile cases are set to have significant political and legal ramifications in the state.