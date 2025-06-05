Karnataka govt to formulate new SOPs for mega events, celebrations after Bengaluru stampede Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state government will give instructions that from now on any mega events, meetings and celebrations, should be held within the framework of the directions issued by the police department.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that the state government will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events, meetings and celebrations aimed at preventing any untoward incidents. The initiative comes in the wake of a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives.

Mega events to be held within framework of directions: Parameshwara

"Aimed at preventing such incidents, the government and the home department will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). We will give instructions that from now on any mega events, meetings and celebrations, should be held within the framework of the directions issued by the police department," Parameshwara said.

He added that the new SOPs will be formulated to ensure that such incidents never happen in the future.

"Such deaths shouldn't happen. Innocents should not die. Looking at the dead bodies it pains anyone....many of them were youngsters in 20-25 years of age. They came happily to celebrate. They wouldn't have expected to lose their lives. We will take strict measures to identify the lapses," he added.

Strict measures will be taken after identifying lapses

Giving details, Parameshwara said that the government will take strict measures after identifying the lapses that led to the stampede near the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

"If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible," he said, adding that he didn't want to go into details, because an inquiry has been ordered.

In total, 11 people died and 33 were injured in the incident. Among the injured, many have gone back home after treatment, while others are in hospital and their condition is not serious, according to doctors.

Saying that such an incident has never happened in the state's cricketing history, Parameshwara said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting on Wednesday and has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident under the leadership of Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.

Parameshwara to visit incident site soon

Parameshwara said he would be visiting the incident site near the stadium and will also hold discussions with the RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association representatives.

On questions being asked as to who will take responsibility for deaths, the minister said on getting to know about the lapses, responsibilities can be fixed.

FIR registered against RCB, KSCA

An FIR was earlier in the day registered against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment networks, Karnataka State Cricket Association and others in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium.

According to police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.