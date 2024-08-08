Karnataka govt announces support for SI Parashuram's family amid controversy over suspicious death

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced a financial compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for the wife of Police Sub-Inspector Parashuram, who died under suspicious circumstances on August 4. The announcement came as the Minister visited the grieving family in Somanal village, Koppal district, to offer his condolences.

The Home Minister ruled out the need for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, asserting that the ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would suffice. This decision has sparked debate, with opposition parties questioning the government's stance.

Sub-Inspector Parashuram's death has taken on a political dimension after allegations surfaced against Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Tannur and his son, Pampanagouda Tannur. The deceased officer’s wife, Shwetha N V, filed a complaint accusing the MLA and his son of harassing her husband and forcing his transfer within seven months of his posting. She alleged that the duo demanded Rs 30 lakh from Parashuram to allow him to remain in his position. The constant pressure, she claims, drove him to take his own life.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow over the loss of an officer from the Dalit community, describing him as an honest man who rose through the ranks despite significant challenges. "We cannot bring him back, but it is my duty to support and console his family. His death is a loss to all of us," he said.

The Minister assured that the government is taking the case seriously, offering Parashuram's wife, an engineering graduate, a job in the state's electrical department. However, Shwetha has requested a position with the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM), a matter that Parameshwara said he would discuss with the Chief Minister.

Despite demands from some quarters for a CBI probe, Parameshwara reiterated that the state government would not transfer the case to the central agency. "We will ensure justice for the family, which is their primary demand. Action will be taken against those responsible based on the CID's findings," he stated.

The Minister also addressed concerns about corruption in police transfers, emphasizing that transfers should not occur within two years of a posting, as per existing regulations. He noted that SI Parashuram’s transfer after just seven months is under investigation by the CID, specifically regarding the role of the Inspector General of Police, who has the authority over such transfers.

