Karnataka Guv Gehlot seeks report on Rs 387 crore unauthorised works allegedly ordered by Siddaramaiah

Amid the ongoing tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the latter's granting of approval to prosecute the CM in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, the Karnataka Governor has again sought a detailed report from the state's Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, over a complaint filed against the CM for ordering unauthorised work in his constituency Varuna, and Srirangapatna also.

In a letter dated September 5 to the Chief Secretary, the Governor asked her to look into the matter and submit a detailed report along with documents at the earliest, after a complaint was raised by Mysuru-based P.S. Nataraj. Nataraj has accused the CM of ordering unauthorised work in his constituency Varuna and Srirangapatna also, which he claimed was in violation of the Karnataka Urban Development Act, 1987.

"P.S. Nataraj, Mysuru, has submitted a detailed representation dated 27.08.2024, wherein he informed that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority has undertaken works worth ₹387 crores in violation of Sections 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987, on the oral instruction of the Chief Minister in his constituency, Varuna, and also in Srirangapatna," the Governor's letter stated.

"The petitioner has also informed that, despite the non-availability of funds in the authority, a decision was taken on the oral instruction of the Chief Minister. Further, he alleged that by doing this, the authority has misused its power and requested an inquiry by the CBI," the letter added.

Significantly, the Governor mentioned that, as the allegations are serious in nature, it is directed to look into the matter and submit a detailed report along with the documents at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in an update related to the alleged MUDA scam, the Karnataka High Court has reserved its judgement in a petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against approval granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to three private individuals to file corruption cases over site allotments to the CM’s wife in 2021.



