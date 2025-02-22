Karnataka: Four held after feud with bus conductor over language in Belagavi, conductor booked under POCSO The conducted was injured in the slugfest over not speaking Marathi. The case has been registered and four accused have been arrested. The conductor has also been booked under POCSO.

In a startling development, the bus driver and conductor of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths following a dispute over language in Belagavi. As per the officials, the incident took place on Friday at around 12:30 PM near Sulebhavi.

According to the information, a boy and girl who had boarded the semi-urban CBT-Sulebhavi bus had allegedly threatened the conductor as he was not able to speak in Marathi. Following this, the accused called their accomplices who assaulted the bus conductor and driver at Balekundri.

The incident led to an escalation of tensions, leading to an attack on the conductor, who sustained internal injuries. Taking action, the Marihal Police arrested three individuals and apprehended one minor, in connection with the assault. The arrested individuals are identified as Maruti Turumuri, Rahul Naidu, and Balu Gojagekar.

The injured conductor was admitted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. The 51-year-old conductor Mahadevappa Mallappa Hukkeri on Friday said that a girl who boarded the bus with her male friend at Sulebhavi village spoke in Marathi. Hukkeri said that he told her he did not understand Marathi and asked her to speak in Kannada.

"When I said I don't know Marathi, the girl abused me saying that I must learn Marathi. Suddenly a large number of people gathered and assaulted me on my head and all over the body," the conductor said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadhish visited the BIMS Hospital in Belagavi and inquired about the conductor's health. The conductor stated that he was assaulted for not knowing Marathi. There are allegations that when the conductor went to file a police complaint, he was advised to compromise.

DCP Rohan Jagadish assured that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken. On Friday, the three accused were presented before the court and were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. According to the police, the conductor has also been booked under the POCSO Act.

"A case was registered and we have arrested four people in connection with the assault on the conductor based on a counter complaint lodged by the girl, who is 14 years old, a case was registered against the conductor under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly using derogatory remarks against her," a senior police officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)