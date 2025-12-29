Karnataka: Five masked men loot jewellery shop in daylight robbery in Mysuru; police launch manhunt The shop manager, who had stepped out for lunch at the time of the robbery, returned just as the accused were escaping. Eyewitnesses reported that before fleeing, the robbers fired one round into the air to create panic.

Mysuru:

A gang of five masked men stormed into a jewellery shop and looted it at gunpoint in a shocking daylight robbery in Hunsur town of Mysuru district in Karnataka. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday when five accused arrived on two motorcycles and entered a jewellery store located in the town.

Brandishing firearms, they threatened seven to eight employees present inside the shop. The robbers pointed guns at the staff and forced them to fill bags with jewellery. Within just five minutes, the gang looted all the valuables and fled the scene.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the jewellery shop.

The shop manager, who had stepped out for lunch at the time of the robbery, returned just as the accused were escaping. Eyewitnesses reported that before fleeing, the robbers fired one round into the air to create panic.

Special teams formed to nab accused

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Southern Range), MB Boralingaiah, who visited the spot, said that an intensive search operation has been launched to nab the culprits. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case. The CCTV footage has also been scanned.

Police are also questioning the employees who were threatened at gunpoint to gather as much information as possible about the accused.

The jewellery shop was opened in April this year and has four partners. It also has branches in Virajpet and Kannur in Kerala. The shop is located in a newly constructed commercial complex with very few tenants. Police are also probing whether the shop management had hired private security guards.

At present, the primary focus of the police is to trace the accused and recover the stolen gold.