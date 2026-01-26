Karnataka: Congress to launch statewide protests seeking revival of MGNREGA, says Shivakumar The Karnataka Government had announced that the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act will not be implemented in the state. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held earlier this month.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced that the Congress will organise a state-wide protest on January 27 against the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the new VB-G RAM G scheme. Under the campaign titled ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’, Congress leaders and party workers will conduct foot marches in all taluks of the state.

"We should have actually carried out BJP Office Chalo as they were responsible for repealing the MGNREGA but we are doing Raj Bhavan Chalo (March towards the Raj Bhavan)," he told reporters.

Shivakumar stated that a ‘Padayatra’ (foot march) of at least five kilometers will take place in every taluk across the state and protests will be organised at the panchayat level. The deputy CM alleged that there was an effort to weaken MGNREGA, which was established as a constitutional right 20 years ago during the Manmohan Singh government.

"We are prepared to protest and pass a resolution on this issue even in the Legislative Assembly.

Under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the agitation will continue until MGNREGA is restored," the Deputy CM said.

"We will demand the withdrawal of the law that seeks to destroy MGNREGA. Just as the black farm laws were withdrawn, this too must be repealed. The struggle will continue until it is withdrawn,” he added.

The Karnataka Government had announced that the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act will not be implemented in the state. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held earlier this month.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the cabinet unanimously agreed to oppose the new law and challenge it in court.

What is VB-G RAM G Act

The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, is a newly enacted law that supersedes the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005. This legislation introduces a restructured framework for rural employment and livelihood programs across India.

The Bill was presented in Parliament in mid-December 2025 and underwent discussions during the Winter Session. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 18 and subsequently cleared by the Rajya Sabha shortly after midnight on December 19. Following this, the President granted assent on December 21, officially enacting the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, and thereby replacing the previous MGNREGA framework.