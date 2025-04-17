Karnataka Cabinet to discuss caste census report amid internal opposition According to official sources, the Cabinet is considering the possibility of referring the report to either a Cabinet sub-committee or an expert panel for further review.

Bengaluru:

Amid growing political tensions and widespread debate, the Karnataka Cabinet is set to hold a special meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the controversial Socio-Economic and Educational Survey report or the "caste census."

According to official sources, the Cabinet is considering the possibility of referring the report to either a Cabinet sub-committee or an expert panel for further review. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah already hinting that the report could be debated in both houses of the state legislature, sources said it may also be forwarded to a joint legislative committee. The option of convening a special session of the legislature is also reportedly on the table.

Report Recommends Increase in OBC Quota

One of the key recommendations of the report is to increase the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state from the current 32% to 51%. This is likely to be a major point of discussion during the Cabinet meeting. There may also be calls for a fresh survey or a recount amid claims of inaccuracies in the existing data.

Backlash from Dominant Communities

The report has triggered significant backlash, particularly from Karnataka’s two politically dominant communities—Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats. These groups have slammed the survey as "unscientific" and are demanding that it be scrapped entirely, calling instead for a fresh and more accurate count.

Ministers from these communities are expected to voice their opposition in the upcoming meeting. Among the key objections is the claim that their sub-castes have been incorrectly divided into various OBC categories, allegedly leading to underrepresentation. They also allege that many households were either left out or undercounted during the survey process.

Mixed Reactions Across Political and Social Groups

While objections have also emerged from within the ruling Congress party, not all responses to the report have been critical. Several leaders and organisations representing Dalits, OBCs, and other marginalized groups have come out in support of the report. They have urged the government to release the findings, pointing out that nearly ₹160 crore of public funds were spent on the survey.

The mounting opposition from politically influential groups has placed the government in a tough spot. Releasing the report could lead to friction with dominant communities, while withholding it may alienate Dalits and OBCs who are demanding its immediate release and implementation.

(With PTI inputs)