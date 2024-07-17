Karnataka Cabinet approves bill to mandate 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka Cabinet has given its nod to a bill that mandates 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private sector jobs, specifically for Group C and Group D posts. The bill is seen as a significant move towards prioritising the employment of Kannadigas, reinforcing the state's commitment to supporting its local workforce. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (July 15).

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X. "We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas," he added.

Bill to be tabled in Assembly today

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill titled 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024.' This bill, which is set to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, focuses on increasing employment opportunities for local residents in various sectors, news agency PTI reported citing sources in the law department.

What does the bill offer?

According to the bill, it mandates that industries, factories, and other establishments must appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy per cent in non-management categories. This legislation aims to ensure that Kannadigas have a substantial representation in the workforce across different job categories, furthering the state's objective of supporting and prioritising its local population in employment.

The bill says if the candidates do not possess a secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language, they must pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the 'Nodal Agency'. If the qualified local candidates are not available, the establishments within three years with active collaboration of government or its agencies should take steps to train them, it says. If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government.

Role of nodal agency

Every industry or factory or other establishment should inform the nodal agency about the compliance of the provisions of this Act in such form, within such period as may be prescribed, the copy of the bill read, as per PTI. The role of the nodal agency will be to verify the reports furnished by an employer or occupier or manager of an establishment and submit a report to the government indicating the implementation of the provisions of this Act. The nodal agency will have powers to call for any records information or documents in the possession of an employer or occupier or manager of an establishment for the purpose of verifying the report.

It should be mentioned here that the Karnataka government is considering appointing an officer with a rank of at least Assistant Labour Commissioner to ensure compliance with the Act's provisions. Employers, occupiers, or managers of establishments who violate this Act will face penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, the bill says.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'Congress will snatch OBC quota, give it to Muslims': Amit Shah in poll-bound Haryana