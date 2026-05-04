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Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: Who will win from Davanagere South, Bagalkot? Counting at 8 am

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

The high-stakes Karnataka bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South reach a climax as counting begins on May 4. A crucial test for the Congress government, the battle pits dynastic legacies against a resurgent BJP in a contest that could shift state power.

Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: Who will win from Davanagere South, Bagalkot? Counting at 8 am
Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE: Who will win from Davanagere South, Bagalkot? Counting at 8 am Image Source : India TV
Bengaluru:

The wait is almost over as the counting of votes will soon begin for the crucial assembly by-elections in Bagalkot and Davanagere South. These two seats, previously held by the Congress, are being viewed as a litmus test for the Siddaramaiah-led government’s mid-term popularity and the BJP’s resurgence in the state.

The Battleground: What’s at Stake?

Both constituencies fell vacant following the passing of veteran leaders and former ministers H.Y. Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South). For the Congress, this is about more than just numbers; it’s about honouring the legacies of two titans while fending off a sharp offensive from the BJP.  

In Bagalkot, the contest is a direct face-off between continuity and a seasoned challenger. Congress has fielded Umesh Meti, son of the late H.Y. Meti, banking on the family's deep roots in the Kuruba community. On the other hand, BJP has put forward Charantimath Veerabhadrayya, a former MLA with a strong local base, hoping to flip the seat back to the saffron fold.  

Davanagere South: Tension and Tradition

Davanagere South has seen more than its fair share of drama. Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, is the face of Congress here. He is also the son of S.S. Mallikarjun, Minister of Mines & Geology and Horticulture.

Beyond the BJP’s Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa, the Congress has had to navigate internal friction, including rebel candidates and demands from the minority community, which makes up a significant portion of the electorate. Aam Aadmi Party’s K.S. Shivakumarappa could make it a tricky contest. 

 

Live updates :Karnataka Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 6:18 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes for the Assam by-election will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on the Assam by-election results here.  

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