Karnataka BJP leader Arun Kumar Puthila faces FIR following woman's sexual assault allegations

The Karnataka Police on Monday said that a case has been registered against BJP functionary Arun Kumar Puthila, after a woman accused him of sexually harassing her in a Bengaluru hotel in 2023. The police said, based on the complaint of women, an FIR has been filed against the BJP leader on September 1 at women's police station in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district

About the incident

According to the complaint, the woman, first came in contact with the accused as she was interested in joining a pro-Hindu movement initiated by Puthila. She later became his follower on various social media platforms also.

But the FIR mentioned, as Puthila gained trust of the victim, he then allegedly invited her to a lodge in Bengaluru city in 2023 and sexually assaulted her, before blackmailing and threatening to kill her.

Significantly, the complainant in the FIR also alleged that Puthila intimidated her by claiming he possessed compromising photographs, selfies, audio recordings, and videos that could tarnish her reputation.

Accused BJP functionary denies charges

While, it is pertinent to note that the police has initiated a probe into the alleged incident, the accused who had previously contested as an independent candidate in the 2023 assembly elections before rejoining the BJP, responded to the allegations. Puthila has dismissed them as baseless and politically motivated, suggesting they are part of a conspiracy orchestrated by his opponents. He vowed to uncover the truth and expose what he called a "ploy" against him.

(With inputs from PTI)