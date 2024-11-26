Karnataka: BBMP accused of Rs 46,300 cr scam, ED files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS/PTI Representative image

A shocking corruption allegation involving Rs 46,300 crore has surfaced in Karnataka, as NR Ramesh, the president of the Anti-Corruption Forum, accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of misusing public funds. The complaint, directed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), implicates BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath, administrative officer Umashankar, and 18 senior IAS officers in one of the largest municipal scams ever reported in India.

According to Ramesh’s letter to the ED, funds allocated for road development projects, including white-topping, drainage work, and asphalt construction, between 2013–14 and 2023–24 were allegedly misappropriated. Out of Rs 46,300 crore granted during this 9.5-year period, over 75% of the funds are claimed to have been siphoned off.

To substantiate his claims, Ramesh has provided 4,113 pages of documents to the ED. These records reportedly detail the alleged misuse of public money and highlight discrepancies in grant allocation and execution. He has requested the ED to initiate an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other relevant laws to hold the culprits accountable.

The complaint names several high-ranking officials, including BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other IAS officers, accusing them of fraud, corruption, forgery, and abuse of power. The Anti-Corruption Forum has urged the ED to register cases under relevant sections and conduct a thorough investigation.

The alleged scam revolves around funds earmarked for critical infrastructure in Bengaluru, such as road repairs and drainage systems. While the projects were financed with substantial grants, Ramesh claims the actual work done does not match the funds disbursed, pointing to systemic corruption.