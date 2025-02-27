Karnataka bans plastic use in idli making after hotels found using cancerous element for preparation Karnataka Food Safety Department discovered that 52 hotels across the state were using polythene sheets to prepare idlis, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said and added that the Health Department tested about 250 different samples of idli from across the state for use of plastic to cover the idlis.

In a significant element, the Karnataka government on Thursday banned the use of plastic in the preparation of idlis across all hotels in the state after the state health minister flagged the presence of carcinogenic elements.

In this regard, the Karnataka Food Safety Department discovered that 52 hotels across the state were using polythene sheets to prepare idlis, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said and added that the Health Department tested about 250 different samples of idli from across the state for use of plastic to cover the idlis while cooking instead of the traditional cloth.

According to him, polythene, especially the thin sheets, are carcinogenic and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry.

"Food Safety department had collected Idli samples at 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier clothes were used for cooking Idlis but we got the information that recently the hotels have started using plastic. So our officers went to various spots and conducted an inquiry," Rao told reporters.

Out of 251 hotels 52 were using plastic, the minister said adding, "The hoteliers should have never done it because plastic is carcinogenic, which means that it can cause cancer. Those carcinogenic elements can enter Idli."

Stating that action has been initiated in this regard, Rao said a clear message will be sent across and plastic will be banned in food making process. "If someone is doing it then it should be brought to our notice," the minister said.