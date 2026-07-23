Karnataka records sharpest FDI surge among major states as CM Shivakumar pushes AI agenda

Bengaluru:

Karnataka has emerged as the fastest-growing major state in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows during the financial year 2025-26, with foreign investments nearly doubling, according to official data. Figures from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) show that Karnataka's FDI inflows increased from USD 6,619 million to USD 12,939 million in FY 2025-26. With this surge, Karnataka has strengthened its position as India's second-largest FDI destination, highlighting the state's growing appeal among global investors.

DK Shivakumar's AI push in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is aiming to transform the state's established IT leadership into an AI-first growth model, positioning artificial intelligence as the next driver of digital competitiveness. Shivakumar has described the move as the next phase after Karnataka's software-export boom, which gained momentum during the tenure of former Chief Minister SM Krishna.

"Karnataka is not just India's technology capital – we are the engine powering the nation’s innovation and digital economy," he said, adding that the state contributes 41 per cent of India's software exports and 24 per cent of the country’s total exports.

"Contributing 41% of India’s software exports and 24% of the country’s total exports, our state continues to lead with world-class talent, a thriving innovation ecosystem and an unwavering commitment to growth. We remain focused on creating opportunities, attracting global investments and building a future where Karnataka continues to drive India’s progress on the world stage," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Blueprint to transform Karnataka into AI-native

The government has rolled out a blueprint to transform Karnataka into an AI-native state. In July, Shivakumar announced plans for India's first government-driven AI University, intended to build specialised talent and promote research partnerships. An AI Centre of Excellence is also being established at IIIT Raichur with an initial outlay of around Rs 5-12 crore, focusing on applications relevant to local industries in North Karnataka.

Additional steps include setting up green data centres near Bengaluru and coastal regions to support AI infrastructure. The administration has further directed the integration of foundational AI skills into the school curriculum starting from Class VI, aiming to prepare students for emerging opportunities. Efforts are also underway to develop technology hubs in tier-two cities under the "Beyond Bengaluru" initiative.

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