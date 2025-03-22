Bus services: KSRTC and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) unions have offered support towards the bandh, which might affect bus services across the state.

Ola, Uber: Third-party transport vendors such as Ola, Uber and a few rickshaw unions have also backed the bandh, which would disrupt transport. However, metro, railway and airport services will continue uninterrupted.

Banks: Banks will remain closed since it is a Saturday. Some schools and colleges might have holidays today, but there have been no official statements yet.

Eateries: Businesses, including restaurants and cinemas, have extended symbolic support after pro-Kannada organisations reached out to them, however, they are expected to remain operational.

Govt offices: Government offices will also be open, and all places providing healthcare or other essential services will be operational as well.