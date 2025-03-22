Karnataka Bandh Live updates: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Karnataka as pro-Kannada groups have called for a 12-hour statewide shutdown on March 22 to protest the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not knowing Marathi. According to officials, police in various districts have deployed home guards along with the City Armed Reserve unit as a precautionary measure to ensure that the bandh is observed peacefully without causing inconvenience to the public. Senior officers will also be on the ground to oversee security arrangements and prevent any untoward incidents. Speaking to media, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged people to maintain peace and abide by the law. "We will protect the interests of the state. Everyone should maintain peace and follow the law. However, I feel there is no need for a bandh," he said. According to Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G, no holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city on Saturday despite the bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits. However, with transport services likely to be disrupted, the bandh is expected to impact lakhs of SSLC (class 10) students appearing for their exams today.
Karnataka Private Schools Union has extended moral support, but other unions didn't give their support to the bandh and said Examinations are underway in many districts, including Bengaluru, and no holidays have been declared. Similarly, private colleges to remain open.
7:37 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Government opposes statewide bandh: DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar, Karnataka's deputy chief minister, said that the state administration would not support a bandh and would engage in discussions with pro-Kannada organisations who have announced a statewide shutdown for March 22, to convince them that this is not an appropriate course of action. The deputy chief minister was addressing Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy's concerns in the Legislative Council about the Karnataka bandh scheduled for March 22, which might affect numerous SSLC (Class 10) students who are due to take their examinations on that day.
7:31 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Why was conductor of KSRTC bus assaulted in Maharashtra?
A state-run bus conductor was allegedly assaulted by a group of Marathi-speaking youth for not conversing in the language, while on duty. The incident occurred last week, when the bus was plying from Belagavi city to Balekundri. Following this, inter-state bus services between Maharashtra and Karnataka were suspended, in a way escalating the decades-old border and language dispute between the two states. The border issue dates back to 1957 when states were reorganised on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population, and over 800 Marathi-speaking border villages that are currently a part of Karnataka. Karnataka maintained that the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report is final. To assert that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, Karnataka built the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' there, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State Legislature and Secretariat in Bengaluru.
7:23 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Karnataka Bandh: Movie screening halted in Belagavi
Some Kannada activists halted the screening of a Marathi movie on Friday evening in Belagavi. The screening of the movie 'Follower', which was released on Friday in both Belagavi and Maharashtra, was halted at the INOX theatre in the Camp area. The Shivarame Gowda faction of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stopped the show, alleging that the movie contains the controversial border dispute issue in favour of Maharashtra.
7:21 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Karnataka bandh: What's open and what is closed today?
Bus services: KSRTC and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) unions have offered support towards the bandh, which might affect bus services across the state.
Ola, Uber: Third-party transport vendors such as Ola, Uber and a few rickshaw unions have also backed the bandh, which would disrupt transport. However, metro, railway and airport services will continue uninterrupted.
Banks: Banks will remain closed since it is a Saturday. Some schools and colleges might have holidays today, but there have been no official statements yet.
Eateries: Businesses, including restaurants and cinemas, have extended symbolic support after pro-Kannada organisations reached out to them, however, they are expected to remain operational.
Govt offices: Government offices will also be open, and all places providing healthcare or other essential services will be operational as well.
7:11 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Pro-Kannada groups announce statewide 12-hour bandh from 6 am to 6 pm today
On February 28, Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation representing various pro-Kannada groups, announced the statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on March 22. Notably, prominent pro-Kannada groups—including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike factions led by TA Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty—have refrained from participating in the bandh.
7:10 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Karnataka bandh: Transport services likely to be disrupted
However, with transport services likely to be disrupted, the bandh is expected to impact lakhs of SSLC (class 10) students appearing for their exams today. State-run transport corporations, KSRTC and BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation), will remain operational. However, a final decision will be taken today based on the situation on the ground, a senior transport department official said. Sources indicate that some auto-rickshaw, cab, and private driver unions have extended their support to the bandh, while hotel associations, malls, bars, and restaurants have only offered "moral support". Meanwhile, essential services—including pharmacies, hospitals, ambulances, petrol pumps, and metro services—will remain operational despite the bandh.
7:05 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Statewide bandh likely to receive widespread support: Activist Vatal Nagaraj
According to Kannada Okkuta leader and activist Vatal Nagaraj, the statewide bandh is expected to receive widespread support, though there are uncertainties regarding the participation of some organisations.
6:53 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Karnataka: Essential services—including pharmacies, hospitals and ambulances to remain operational during bandh
Meanwhile, essential services—including pharmacies, hospitals, ambulances, petrol pumps, and metro services—will remain operational despite the bandh.
6:52 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will not participate in bandh in any form: State President Narayana Gowda
The bandh does not have the support of our organisation. The organisation will not participate in the bandh in any form," Karnataka Rakshana Vedike State President TA Narayana Gowda said in a statement. He added that large-scale protests were held in Belagavi after an official was attacked. A false POCSO case was also reportedly suppressed, and the inspector who registered the case was transferred. However, the police commissioner has assured that a bandh is unnecessary.
6:49 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Karnataka: Metro services, KSRTC buses to function smoothly amid bandh
According to reports, Metro services, BMTC and KSRTC buses, schools and colleges, markets, hospitals, and medical services will function as usual. Restaurants, hotels, bars, and pubs will also remain open.The bandh has been called as Kannada organisations demand strict action against those responsible for violence against Kannadigas and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
6:48 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Karnataka Private Schools Union extend moral support to bandh
The Karnataka Private Schools Union has extended moral support, but other unions didn't give their support to the bandh and said Examinations are underway in many districts, including Bengaluru, and no holidays have been declared. Similarly, private colleges will remain open.
6:48 AM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
Pro-Kannada organisations call for Karnataka bandh today over Belagavi incidents
Pro-Kannada organizations, led by the Kannada Vatal Party, have called for a Karnataka Bandh on March 22 (Saturday) in protest against recent incidents in Belagavi, including an attack on a KSRTC bus conductor and vandalism of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Maharashtra.
