Karnataka: Three die, nine injured in multi-vehicle collision near Gobbur village

Karnataka accident: The deceased in the road accident has been identified as Vinita (56), Anoop (29) and Basavaraj (40).

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kalaburagi (Karnataka) Published : Dec 25, 2024 19:55 IST, Updated : Dec 25, 2024 20:02 IST
Image Source : ANI (X) Karnataka: Three die in multi-vehicle collision near Gobbur village.

Karnataka accident: At least three people lost their lives and nine got severely injured in a collision between a sugarcane-loaded truck, a tour travel vehicle and a bike near Gobbur village today (December 25). 

4 of the family killed in Haveri car crash 

In another incident, four people of a family died in a road accident under the Tadasa Police Station limit near Belligatti village in Karnataka's Haveri district. Additional Superintendent of Police, Haveri, informed that a white vehicle going towards Hubballi lost control and jumped the divider and collided with a red vehicle coming from Hubbali and going towards Bengaluru near Haveri-Dharwar border.

There were four persons in the red vehicle including one child of 10-12 years old, all of them died in the accident. two persons died on the spot and two persons were declared dead at the KIMS hospital Hubballi.

