Karnataka: 8 people injured in communal clash during Ganesh idol immersion in Maddur Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said police teams were deployed immediately to contain the situation and prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maddur to curb further violence.

Bengaluru:

At least eight people were injured on Sunday night as violent clash erupted between two groups during the immersion of a Lord Ganesh idol in Maddur town in Mandya district of Karnataka. The violent situation was triggered by stone-pelting, allegedly instigated by miscreants from another community, causing widespread unrest.

Here’s how communal clashes started

The Ganesha idol immersion procession was taken out from Siddhartha Nagar 5th cross in Maddur town amidst tight police security. When the procession crossed a mosque near Ram Rahim Nagar at around 8 pm, a few miscreants pelted stones, creating tension. As a retaliation, another group pelted stones on the mosque. Then the clash broke out between two groups of Hindus and Muslims creating tension.

The people from both the communities gathered on the spot, along with BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal activists. Police had to struggle to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

A few members of Ganesha Visarjana Samiti staged a protest in front of another mosque in the town, seeking justice.

Police teams deployed to normalise situation

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said police teams were deployed immediately to contain the situation and prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maddur to curb further violence.

In the meantime, the authorities have called for residents to maintain peace, issuing stern warnings against those disrupting communal harmony.