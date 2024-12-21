IIM-B director, seven others booked for caste discrimination against professor | Here is how institute reacted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IIM Bengalore

IIM-B director, and seven others were booked over caste discrimination against a Dalit professor. The Director along with seven professors of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) have been booked for allegedly discriminating against a Dalit associate professor based on his caste, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered after the complaint was filed by the associate professor on Friday against the director and other faculty members of IIMB under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

What did professor say?

According to the police, an associate professor at IIMB named Gopal Das has alleged that eight persons deliberately revealed and publicised his caste at the workplace and he was denied equal opportunity. He further alleged that he was also threatened and mentally harassed.

Talking about the case, a senior police official said, "We received the complaint and filed a case. However, those named in the FIR claimed that they obtained a stay order from the court the same evening. But we are yet to receive the order." On the basis of an investigation report of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), the Social Welfare Department directed the Karnataka Police DGP to initiate legal action on the complaint of the said associate professor.

'Complaint filed after professor found guilty of student harassment': IIM-B

Earlier in a statement, the IIMB claimed that rather than harassment or discrimination, Das has received all forms of support from the Institute since his recruitment in 2018. It stated that despite his application for the position of Assistant Professor, he was offered the role of Associate Professor based on his qualifications and experience.

According to IIMB, he has received significant incentives since he joined IIMB for his research and teaching, in addition to his salary as Associate Professor as per the 7th Central Pay Commission of the Government of India. The IIMB further said that he was given positions of responsibility including Chairperson of the Institutional Review Board, Member of the Career Development Services Committee and Member of Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

"He has taught courses of his choice across different academic programmes of the Institute. Dr Das’s allegations of discrimination against the Institute and its faculty arose only when his application for promotion was put on hold because of complaints of harassment lodged by some doctoral students against him. An enquiry conducted by IIMB as per the rules, with the committee including a reputed academic from the SC category from an eminent institution, found that the students’ complaints were justified," it stated.

"IIMB remains committed to fostering an inclusive academic community and will continue to uphold its legacy of excellence and integrity, and will take appropriate action in consultation with legal experts," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)