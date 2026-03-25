'I eat meat on Ugadi and Shivratri, I don't believe in Rahu Kaala': Siddaramaiah defends budget timing

New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stirred a fresh political debate after openly dismissing astrological beliefs, saying, “I eat meat on Ugadi and Shivratri, I don’t believe in Rahu Kaala,” while defending the timing of his state budget presentation. According to reports, the controversy began when opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised him for presenting the budget after what is considered ‘Rahu Kaala’ a period many Hindus view as inauspicious.

‘I believe in democracy, not astrology’

Responding in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said he does not follow concepts like Rahu Kaala or Gulika Kaala. As per reports, he clarified that the timing of the budget was decided after consulting officials and family members, including his wife.

He stated that he had no hesitation in presenting the budget after such periods and emphasised that governance decisions should not be guided by superstition. Reports note that he reiterated his belief in democratic processes over astrological considerations.

The Chief Minister’s remarks about eating meat on festivals like Ugadi and Shivratri added another layer to the controversy. According to reports, he said personal beliefs vary and questioned why food habits should be dictated by religious customs.

Traditionally, festivals like Ugadi and Maha Shivratri are observed with vegetarian practices by many Hindus as a mark of devotion. However, Siddaramaiah maintained that such practices are a matter of individual belief.

Not the first clash over beliefs

Reports highlight that this is not the first time Siddaramaiah has faced criticism over his views on religion and scientific thinking. In 2022, BJP leaders had accused him of eating non-vegetarian food before visiting a temple an allegation he denied, while also questioning whether deities should influence personal dietary choices.