HAL renames HJT-36 Jet Trainer as 'Yashas' after key modifications: All you need to know

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday announced that its flagship jet training aircraft, the Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT-36), has been officially renamed "Yashas" following extensive modifications. These enhancements aim to resolve departure characteristics and improve spin resistance across the aircraft's operational envelope, it added.

The new name was unveiled by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary of Defence Production, during the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. The event was attended by DK Sunil, CMD, HAL, and other senior defence officials.

"The large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform have led to significant upheaval in its capabilities and hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given in accordance with the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation. In light of this, HJT-36 is named Yashas," Sunil said.

For induction into service, the aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit. These will enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, whilst providing weight reduction and overcoming obsolescence of imported equipment with Indian LRUs (Line-Replaceable Units), the HAL said.

Know about 'Yasha'

Yashas is capable of Stage II pilot training, counter insurgency and counter surface force operations, armament training, aerobatics etc. It is powered by a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) controlled AL55I Jet engine, providing best in class thrust to weight ratio, optimised thrust management and reliability, the HAL said in a release.

The stepped-up rear cockpit with a drooped nose provides excellent all-around vision and enhanced situational awareness with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit with MFDs (Multifunction Display) and HUD (Head-Up Display), the HAL said. The capabilities of HJT-36 are stall and spin, aerobatics, armament carriage up to 1000 kg, single point ground refuelling and defueling, it said.

HAL forms committee to negotiate GE-F414 deal with US

Last year in December, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited formed a contract negotiation committee to complete the deal of GE-F414 with the US as soon as possible. The indigenous LCA Mk2 aircraft will be equipped with GE-F414-INS6 engines. Negotiations are underway with the US company and high-level visits have taken place between the two sides. Both sides are now looking to complete the deal as soon as possible. Sources said that the Indian side is aiming to complete the deal in the next three months by the end of March 2025.

(With PTI inputs)

