Caught on camera: High-speed Hayabusa hits delivery agent in Karnataka's Mysuru, both killed The deceased have been identified as Syed Shairan alias Shara (30), a resident of KP Mohalla in Chamarajanagar who was riding the Hayabusa, and MS Karthik (42), a duty-bound food delivery executive from Bogadi who got caught in the collision.

Mysuru:

In a horrific road accident on Monday morning, two people lost their lives after a high-speed Hayabusa sports bike rammed into a two-wheeler near Bal Bhavan on Nelson Mandela Road in Karnataka's Mysuru district. As per details, the impact of the collision and the fire that followed reduced the high-end superbike to ashes within minutes. The deceased have been identified as Syed Shairan alias Shara (30), a resident of KP Mohalla in Chamarajanagar who was riding the Hayabusa, and MS Karthik (42), a duty-bound food delivery executive from Bogadi who got caught in the collision. The CCTV footage has also surfaced showing the fatal accident.

Late-night racing turns deadly

According to locals, groups of bikers often gather around Bannimantap, the Ring Road, and nearby areas late at night to engage in high-speed racing and shoot videos for social media. The area has reportedly become a hotspot for dangerous stunts and racing in the dead of night. Karthik, who originally hailed from Ittigegud, was on a routine delivery around 2 am, in the early hours on Monday, when the tragedy struck. As he made his way to deliver food to a customer, his vehicle was hit at high speed by the Hayabusa, they added.

They further said that Krthik died on the spot, while the Hayabusa caught fire due to the intensity of the crash. The blaze engulfed rider Syed Shairan, who was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Two die after bike crashes into bridge

In another incident, two bike-borne men died after their vehicle allegedly crashed into a bridge on the Visvesvaraya Canal, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm on Sunday within Koppa police station limits. According to police, the two were returning to their village on a motorcycle when the rider reportedly lost control while crossing the bridge and crashed into the railing. Both men fell into the canal and died on the spot, police added.

