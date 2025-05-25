Heavy rains lash Karnataka’s Coastal, Malnad areas, IMD issues red alert | Check district-wise updates Heavy monsoon rains continued across coastal and Malnad Karnataka, disrupting normal life in Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and other regions. A red alert has been issued, and several rain-related incidents have been reported, including one death in Kodagu.

Mangaluru:

The southwest monsoon made a forceful advance over Karnataka on Sunday, unleashing relentless rain across the coastal and Malnad regions and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the state's coastal belt. Dakshina Kannada bore the brunt of the downpour, with gusty winds and rough seas compounding the impact. Water levels in rivers such as the Netravati surged, flooding agricultural fields and inundating low-lying areas. The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea amid high wave activity.

In Mangaluru, several parts of the city reported waterlogging, particularly at Pumpwell, where the stormwater canal overflowed, submerging roads and stalling traffic near the underpass at the flyover for hours. Rain-triggered incidents were reported across the region. In Puttur, a woman suffered minor injuries when a partially demolished wall near the Mahalingeshwara Temple collapsed during the rain.

In Kayartodi village of Belthangady taluk, floodwaters from the Netravati River entered an areca nut plantation, damaging crops. In another incident near Nujibalthila close to Kadaba, a tree fell on a moving car, injuring four passengers, including a child. The car, en route from Kukke Subrahmanya to Dharmasthala, was heavily damaged. Locals rescued the passengers, who were later hospitalised.

Udupi, Hassan, Kodagu see continuous downpour

Udupi district also recorded intense rainfall, while Chikkamagaluru witnessed a rain-related accident when a tourist vehicle skidded off a slippery road and plunged into a stream near Chakkamakki village in Mudigere taluk. All occupants sustained minor injuries and were rescued with help from locals.

In Kodagu district, continuous rainfall was reported across multiple areas. A woman named Gauri (50), a resident of Arji village in Virajpet taluk, died after a tree fell on her house on Saturday. In Bhagamandala and Talakaveri, heavy rainfall led to a rise in the water level at the Triveni Sangama confluence, officials said.

Hassan district also experienced steady rainfall throughout the day.

Authorities on alert, damage assessment underway

Meanwhile, Bengaluru and surrounding regions remained cloudy, with intermittent light to moderate showers. Authorities across all affected districts are monitoring the situation, and damage assessment is underway as more rain is forecast in the coming days.

(With agency inputs)