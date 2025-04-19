Former underworld don Muthappa Rai’s son Ricky Rai shot at in Bidadi, condition critical The attackers were hiding behind a compound wall near the farmhouse where Ricky's car was parked. They fired multiple rounds after Ricky got into the vehicle in the back seat. Two bullets hit him following which he was rushed to a hospital.

Bengaluru:

Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, was seriously injured in a life-threatening attack late Friday night. The incident occurred around 12:30 am as Ricky was travelling from his farmhouse in Baddi towards Bengaluru in his car.

At the time of the attack, he was accompanied by his driver and a private gunman. The assailants, who had been hiding in wait behind a compound wall near the farmhouse, opened fire on the vehicle. Two rounds were fired, one of which struck Ricky, who was seated in the back. He sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations suggest that he had returned from abroad just two days before and generally resides outside India. This has led police to believe that the attackers had been closely monitoring his movements.

According to officials, while Rikki does not have direct links to the underworld like his father, he was actively involved in large-scale real estate ventures.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the scene to collect evidence. Meanwhile, a special police team has been formed and is actively working to track down the attackers.