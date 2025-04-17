ED raids Bengaluru man after his claim of buying costliest wolfdog for Rs 50 crore goes viral Bengaluru's S Satish claimed of buying a Rs 50 crore wolfdog. However, after ED's raid, he said he only posed with the dog for photos.

Bengaluru:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation into Bengaluru resident S Satish, after his pictures with an alleged Rs 50 crore wolfdog went viral on social media. Satish had earlier boasted about spending a whopping 4.4 million (Rs 50 crore approximately) on a rare "wolfdog" named Cadabomb Okami. As his photos went viral, netizens called him a high-value exotic dog breeder.

ED raid at Bengaluru dog breeder's home

As the matter got massive attention, ED's head also turned towards it and the agency got curious about the source of money. The ED team wanted to know how Rs 50 crore was paid for buying a dog. When Satish's account details were scrutinised, it was found that no transaction had taken place from the account. In such a situation, there was a doubt whether the hawala route was used for the payment.

When Satish was confronted, his big lie unveiled. Satish's claims were proved false in the investigation. In fact, the dog which was claimed to be of foreign breed in the initial investigation also looks to be an Indian dog. Still, the interrogation of Satish is continuing.

S Sathish, 51, bought the animal through a broker in February, The Sun reports. Okami, touted as the rarest dog in the world, is just eight months old, and weighs 75kg, stands 30 inches tall.