Double-decker flyover, elevated road coming up in Bengaluru soon, check project cost, other details

Here comes a big update for the residents of Bengaluru. The city is getting ready for major changes in its roads and metro lines in an effort to reduce the city's traffic woes. The state government is planning various new projects to make travelling easier in the city, especially for people who work in busy areas and face long travel times. One such project is a 32.15-kilometer double-decker flyover and metro corridor along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which will help thousands of commuters every day.

The ambitious double-decker flyover project, inspired by the Ragigudda–Silk Board flyover model, will ease traffic congestion and improve citywide connectivity one it is complete.

New elevated road to come up on Magadi Road

Along with this, another eight-kilometre elevated road will also come up on Magadi Road. The elevated road will be part of Namma Metro’s Phase III expansion, which will add over 40 kilometres to the city’s metro network. The entire corridor has been designed as a signal-free, integrated corridor that combines elevated roadways and metro lines, as per reports.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,800 crore, which will be shared equally between the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and Namma Metro.

Double-decker flyover from JP Nagar to Hebbal

A new double-decker flyover is coming up soon between JP Nagar and Hebbal. Once complete, the flyover is expected to ease traffic on one of the busiest routes in the city. It will benefit the local residents in these areas or traveling through them for work will benefit from a smoother and faster drive.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar made recent visit to key locations including Hebbal, BEL Road, Goraguntepalya, and Summanahalli to review progress and finalise design changes. This flyover will shift the interchange station from Peenya to Goraguntepalya, which reduces the overall metro line length by 300 metres and helps cut costs.