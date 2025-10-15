Doctor booked for allegedly killing wife with anaesthetic drug in Bengaluru The complainant alleged that after marriage, Mahendra began showing neglect towards Kruthika, demanding that she seek her father’s consent for even minor household decisions and making her bear personal expenses.

Bengaluru:

A 31-year-old doctor has been booked for allegedly murdering his 28-year-old wife by administering anaesthetic substances, following a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirming the presence of the drugs in her organs six months after her death.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint by businessman K. Muni Reddy (60) against his son-in-law Dr. Mahendra Reddy G. S., alleging that he killed his wife Dr. Kruthika M. Reddy, his younger daughter.

Kruthika, an MBBS and MD graduate, married Mahendra, also a doctor, on May 26, 2024, in Gunjur, Bengaluru. After the wedding, the couple lived together in Gunjur. In his complaint, Muni Reddy alleged that Mahendra began neglecting Kruthika soon after marriage, controlling her decisions and insisting that she seek her father’s approval even for minor household matters.

The complaint further stated that Mahendra pressured the family to finance a hospital but eventually set up a private clinic, Skin & Scalpel, in Marathahalli.

According to the FIR, on April 21, Mahendra administered intravenous (IV) medication to Kruthika at their residence, claiming it was for gastric discomfort. The following night, he gave her another dose. On April 23, when she complained of pain at the IV site, he advised her via WhatsApp not to remove it and said he would administer more medication that night.

On April 24, Kruthika was found unresponsive in her room. Despite being a doctor, Mahendra allegedly failed to perform CPR. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Initial reports suggested an unnatural death, but the postmortem and subsequent FSL analysis confirmed the presence of anaesthetic substances in her system. Based on this, police converted the earlier Unnatural Death Report into a murder investigation and registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

Police said further investigation is underway, including examining medical records, electronic communication, and the source of the drugs. No arrests have been made yet.