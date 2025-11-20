Shivakumar hints at stepping down as KPCC chief, vows to stay in 'leadership role' | Video Karnataka: After the 2023 assembly elections, which brought the Congress to power with a clear mandate, reports indicated that a compromise was reached between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to share power- each leading as chief minister for roughly half the term.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar has indicated that his tenure as the head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) may soon come to an end. Speaking at a party event commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Wednesday (November 19), Shivakumar said he cannot remain in the post indefinitely but reassured party workers that he would continue to play a major role in the Congress’ leadership.

“Whether I’m around or not is immaterial. But I want to set up 100 party offices during my tenure,” he said, addressing workers who voiced uncertainty about his continuation as state party chief.

“Cannot hold the post forever”

Shivakumar, who took charge as KPCC president in May 2020, pointed out that he has been in office for nearly six years. “It has already been 5.5 years, and in March, it will be six years. Others should be given an opportunity. But I will be in the leadership. Don’t worry, I will be at the frontline,” he told the gathering.

He recalled that he had initially planned to resign from the post after being sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in May 2023. However, he said he continued in the role at the request of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Leadership change speculation grows

Shivakumar’s remarks come at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation about possible leadership changes in the Congress government as it reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term. Some within the party have referred to this period as the “November revolution,” linking it to the rumoured power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Senior Congress leaders have also sought clarity on the KPCC leadership. AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal had said last year that Shivakumar would continue as president until the Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, leaders close to Siddaramaiah, including PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and former Minister KN Rajanna, have expressed interest in the post, hinting at possible internal contestat ahead.

Calls for unity and hard work

During his address, Shivakumar urged Congress workers to remain hopeful and committed to strengthening the party at the grassroots. “Where I am is not important. I am confident the Congress will come back to power in Karnataka. Don’t lose hope. We must live with hope and work hard to reclaim power,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to party discipline and said leadership positions should not be viewed as permanent. “No one can be permanent here. One should leave a mark during their tenure. I will continue as president as long as I am asked to. I want to set an example of how a president should work,” he told reporters after the event.

“Not running away” from responsibility

Dismissing any notion of disengagement, Shivakumar insisted he remains fully committed to the Congress and its leadership. “I’m not someone who runs away. I will work as long as the Gandhi family and the Congress president want me,” he said, as a section of supporters hailed him as the “next CM.”

