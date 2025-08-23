Twist in Dharmasthala case: Man behind claims of murders, rapes and burials in temple town arrested The BJP has rebuked the Karnataka government over handling Dharmasthala issue, alleging that a conspiracy was being done to hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees by defaming the temple town.

The complainant, who alleged multiple murders, rapes and burials in Karnataka’s temple town Dharmasthala, has been arrested by an SIT, PTI reported citing officials. This came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by its chief Pranab Mohanty, questioned the complainant and discovered discrepancies in the statements and documents submitted.

About the case

The row erupted after a whistleblower, who claims to have worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, alleged that he was forced to bury or cremate the bodies of women and minors, many of whom bore signs of sexual assault. He identified 15 potential sites where these bodies were allegedly disposed of.

This prompted authorities to launch a probe in the case and the sites were inspected. An SIT was formed by the state government to investigate the case, which eventually carried out excavations at several locations to see if human remains exist there.

BJP alleges conspiracy

The BJP has rebuked the Karnataka government over handling Dharmasthala issue, alleging that a conspiracy was being done to hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees by defaming the temple town. The saffron party’s state unit chief BY Vijayendra said the they would launch a state-wide agitation titled 'dharma yuddha' (battle for the protection of dharma) from Friday, continuing through the following week across all Assembly constituencies.

Addressing the media, Vijayendra said the social media campaign against Dharmasthala has "deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy alleged Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, Sasikanth Senthil, was the "mastermind" behind the "propaganda" being spread against the temple town of Dharmasthala.

Temple priest dismisses allegations

Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, has dismissed allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials across Dharmasthala over a period of two decades. He also welcomed the SIT probe.