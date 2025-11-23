Canara Bank Marathon draws huge crowd in Bengaluru, promotes message of 'health is real wealth' The Canara Bank Marathon 2025, held in Bengaluru, received an overwhelming response. It conveyed the message that health is real wealth. The Canara Bank Marathon's objective was to ensure a healthy and happy life.

Bengaluru:

The third edition of the Canara Bank Marathon 2025 wrapped up on Sunday in Bengaluru with an overwhelming response from participants. The event was flagged off from Shree Ram Stadium by Canara Bank's top management. Canara Bank MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju said the marathon aims to promote fitness, inclusiveness, and a healthy lifestyle, bringing together people from all walks of life. "People come to banks for wealth creation, but through this event, we want to highlight that health is the real wealth," he said.

Marathon in three categories

The marathon offered participants the flexibility to choose a category that best matched their fitness and enthusiasm levels — the Canara Savings Run (3K), the Canara Premium Run (5K), and the Canara Aspire Run (10K).

The 10K run, which began around 6 am, was led by former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, who also participated. Joking about the challenge, he said, "Playing cricket is easier than running a marathon."

Dharmendra Purnia, a runner from Rajasthan, secured first place in the 10K category. He said that although the timing wasn't his personal best, his rigorous training helped him clinch the top spot.

Following the 10K event, a 5K run and a 3K fun run were also organised.

Enthusiasm reflects Bengaluru's growing commitment to fitness​: Canara Bank Executive Director

Canara Bank Executive Director Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia said the response was so overwhelming that registrations had to be closed four days in advance. He noted that the enthusiasm reflects Bengaluru's growing commitment to fitness. "Our mission through the Canara Marathon is to ensure people stay healthy and happy," he added.