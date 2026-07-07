Bus driven using mobile flashlight after headlight failure, 3 KKRTC staff suspended as video goes viral

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) :

A shocking case of alleged negligence involving passenger safety has come to light from Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, where a government bus was driven at night without functioning headlights. The driver allegedly continued the journey with the help of a mobile phone's flashlight, putting passengers at serious risk. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) initiated an inquiry and suspended the bus driver along with two members of the technical staff.

What exactly happened?

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday (July 4). A KKRTC bus belonging to the Chincholi depot, bearing registration number KA-28 F-1985, was operating on the Kalaburagi-Chincholi route when its headlights stopped working during the night journey. According to officials, instead of halting the bus or arranging an alternative, a mobile phone's flashlight was switched on near the driver's cabin to illuminate the road ahead. The bus then continued its journey relying on the limited light from the phone, raising serious concerns over passenger safety.

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Viral video triggers action

The incident came to light after a video showing the bus being driven with a mobile flashlight spread widely across social media platforms. The footage sparked outrage among users, with many questioning how a public transport vehicle was allowed to continue operating under such unsafe conditions. Taking note of the viral video, KKRTC authorities immediately ordered an internal inquiry. The corporation described the incident as a serious violation of safety norms that endangered the lives of passengers.

Driver and two technical staff suspended

Following a detailed investigation, KKRTC suspended three employees in connection with the incident. Those suspended include the depot's technical supervisor, a member of the technical staff and the bus driver. Officials found that the vehicle had not been properly maintained and that its roadworthiness had not been adequately ensured before it was allowed to operate.

Kalaburagi Division-I Divisional Controller SG Gangadhar confirmed the disciplinary action. Referring to the July 4 incident, he said, "Following the incident that occurred on July 4, three employees, including the bus driver, have been suspended. Officials visited the Chincholi unit and submitted an inquiry report. Accordingly, technical staff member Shivanand, who failed to properly repair the bus, technical supervisor Basavaraj, who failed to supervise the maintenance, and driver Akash, who drove the bus negligently without ensuring it had been repaired, have been suspended for dereliction of duty."

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