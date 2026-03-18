Video: Bengaluru family's perilous 'human parcel' stunt sparks public outrage over bus fare protest

Bengaluru:

A bizarre protest in central Bengaluru's Vayalikaval area nearly turned tragic when a family attempted to courier an elderly man as a 'human parcel' to highlight soaring bus fares ahead of Ugadi and Eid festivals. What was meant to draw viral attention on social media backfired dramatically, creating a security scare at a local courier center and endangering the man's life. Involving a woman, her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, the stunt involved stuffing the woman's father into a large sack, only for it to unravel into panic when he struggled to breathe.

Desperate stunt targets rising transport costs

The family devised the provocative act to symbolise how fully booked bus seats left 'couriering humans' as the only travel option amid fare hikes in both private and public buses. Prior to major holidays, when demand surges, protesters hoped the visual would go viral and pressure authorities. Instead, it exposed the reckless extremes some go to for attention, blending legitimate grievances over affordability with a stunt that prioritized spectacle over safety.

Chaos erupts at courier center as victim gasps for air

Courier staff were horrified upon opening the sack to find the elderly man inside, visibly distressed and fighting for breath in the confined space. They immediately alerted police, who arrived amid scenes of confusion and alarm at the center. The man's labored breathing underscored the stunt's lethality, turning a planned reel into a potential crime scene and prompting swift intervention to prevent asphyxiation.

Family confesses, apologises after police custody

During questioning at Vayalikaval police station, the daughter admitted it was a premeditated dramatic protest. The family issued a formal public apology in a recorded video statement, acknowledging their actions as irresponsible and hazardous. Police condemned the lapse, warning it could have resulted in the elderly man's death from suffocation.

Authorities warn of legal repercussions for dangerous publicity gags

While the intent was to spotlight passenger woes, officials lambasted the family's negligence, emphasising public safety over gimmicks. This incident highlights rising concerns over viral stunts in India, where social media fame often overrides risks and serves as a cautionary tale for future protests. No further injuries were reported, but legal proceedings may follow to deter similar endangering acts.