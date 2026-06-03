BK Hariprasad becomes Karnataka Congress chief: How his history of foul remarks may sink 'DKS masterstroke'

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Wednesday (June 3) appointed as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Hariprasad's appointment comes following Shivakumar's elevation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

"Congress president has appointed B K Hariprasad as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president D K Shivakumar," the statement also said.

Who is BK Hariprasad?

Hariprasad is currently a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC), with his term set to expire later this month. A seasoned Congress leader, he is known for his outspoken criticism of the Narendra Modi government, the BJP, and the RSS.

Hariprasad has previously served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and has held several key organisational positions within the Indian National Congress. Over the years, he has been entrusted with party affairs in multiple states and is currently the Congress in-charge for Haryana, a responsibility he is expected to relinquish soon.

Born on July 29, 1954, Hariprasad belongs to the Billava community, which is classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Karnataka.

BK Hariprasad's controversial remarks against PM Modi

Here are controversial remarks made by BK Hariprasad against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the years:

"Mahishasura" remark May 2026: Hariprasad compared Prime Minister Modi to Mahishasura, a demon from Hindu mythology, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining regional parties and marginalising leaders within its own organisation. Pulwama "Match-Fixing" March 2019: Following the Pulwama terror attack, Hariprasad claimed there was "match-fixing" between the Modi government and Pakistan. He alleged that such a major security lapse could not have occurred without the knowledge of both governments. RSS "Indian Taliban" 2024–25: Hariprasad sparked a major controversy by describing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the "Indian Taliban" while criticising PM Modi for praising the organisation. "Swine Flu" Remark on Amit Shah January 2019: Hariprasad courted controversy after commenting on then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a political event. Referring to reports of Shah's illness at the time, he remarked that Shah had contracted "suar ki beemari" (swine flu).

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